K’taka BJP cites Priyanka’s pro-women slogan, criticises Congress over all-male Cabinet

Bengaluru: Former BJP National General Secretary and MLC, C.T. Ravi, on Tuesday targeted the Congress over the absence of women in the newly-expanded Karnataka Cabinet, invoking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘Main Ladki Hoon, Main Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign to question the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Ravi said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered long speeches under the slogan ‘Main Ladki Hoon, Main Lad Sakti Hoon’. But where are the women in your own Congress Cabinet?” Ravi asked, alleging that the party had failed to provide adequate representation to women despite projecting itself as a champion of women’s rights.

He stated that the Congress had failed to induct even a single woman into the newly expanded Karnataka Cabinet.

Ravi said the Congress should publicly apologise for what he termed a “constitutional impropriety” and alleged that the party had undermined constitutional values through its recent political decisions.

He also accused the Congress of betraying the interests of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community by re-inducting B. Nagendra into the Karnataka Cabinet despite the charges against him in the alleged Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Referring to the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam, Ravi said chargesheets had been filed against B. Nagendra and that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also registered a separate case and seized cash, jewellery and other assets during its investigation.

He further alleged that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had admitted on the floor of the Assembly that ₹89 crore had been misappropriated, while maintaining that the total amount involved was not Rs 187 crore.

Ravi alleged that by inducting a charge-sheeted leader into the Cabinet, the Congress had effectively endorsed corruption.

“The Congress has not only defended corruption but has also betrayed the interests of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities by reinstating a leader accused of siphoning off funds meant for their welfare,” he alleged.

The BJP leader further claimed that funds from the Valmiki Development Corporation had been diverted for the Telangana Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections, reiterating allegations previously made by his party.

He also alleged that the Congress may have succumbed to political pressure or blackmail while deciding to re-induct Nagendra into the Cabinet.

Ravi also criticised the inclusion of other ministers in the expanded Cabinet, alleging that individuals facing controversies had been rewarded with ministerial positions.

Referring to Minister K.M. Shivalingegowda, he alleged that the legislator had exposed his “true character” through remarks made in the Assembly.

He also criticised the re-induction of another minister, alleging that he had damaged the education sector, and claimed that those linked to alleged irregularities in the Labour Department’s workers’ kit distribution and the proposed Bidadi Township project had also been rewarded with Cabinet berths.

He further referred to reports of Congress workers performing rituals before posters of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru and remarked that it appeared to be “just the beginning.”

“We will wait and watch what happens next,” Ravi said, hinting at possible further political developments within the ruling party.