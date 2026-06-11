K’taka CM Shivakumar holds 1st meeting with PM Modi after taking charge; seeks Centre’s support for infra, investment projects

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for the first time since assuming office and discussed a range of issues related to the state’s development.

Shivakumar presented a wooden carved statue of 12th century social reformer Basavanna to Prime Minister Modi.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said the discussions focused on Karnataka’s key development priorities, including infrastructure expansion, investments, urban mobility, irrigation projects, innovation and welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of people across the state.

He described the meeting as constructive and reiterated Karnataka’s commitment to contributing to India’s growth story.

He highlighted the state’s role as a major economic driver and said the state government was keen on further strengthening its position through accelerated development and investment opportunities.

Shivakumar also expressed his willingness to work closely with the Union government in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

He said that greater coordination between the Centre and the state would help expedite development projects, attract more investments and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Karnataka.

“Karnataka has always been a key contributor to India’s growth story, and we remain committed to strengthening that role,” Shivakumar added.

The Chief Minister said that a collaborative approach between the Centre and the state would help build a stronger Karnataka while contributing meaningfully to the country’s overall progress.

Shivakumar frequently criticises the Centre for neglecting Karnataka in financial allocations, citing unfair tax devolution, inadequate drought-relief funds, and low central contributions to infrastructure.

He has actively lobbied the Union government to address these disparities.

Shivakumar accused the Centre of contributing minimally to critical projects like the Namma Metro Yellow Line. He has urged the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal to fast-track approvals for more than Rs 13,500 crore in pending development proposals for Bengaluru.

D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday met senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. This was his first visit to 10 Janpath after assuming role of the Karnataka Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Congress leadership and discussed various party- and governance-related matters.

Shivakumar called on Sonia Gandhi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during his visit to the national capital.

He thanked the Congress leadership for its continued support and guidance.

Sources said the meeting also involved consultations on organisational and political issues concerning Karnataka and the Congress’ future plans.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar paid a courtesy visit to the National Mahila Congress office in New Delhi.

National Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, General Secretaries Kamalakshi Rajanna and Shilpi Arora, along with other office-bearers, were present during the visit.

He also visited the Indian Youth Congress office in New Delhi.

Congress National Secretary B.V. Srinivas, Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, Karnataka Youth Congress President Manjunath Gowda, Congress leaders MLC Basanagouda Badarli, Inayat Ali and Nagesh Kariyappa, along with several others, were present.

Later, Shivakumar also visited the office of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in New Delhi.

NSUI National General Secretary Kunal Sharawat, Karnataka NSUI President Keerthi Ganesh, and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.



