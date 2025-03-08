K’taka CM Siddaramaiah has presented a model budget for nation, says Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Commenting on the criticism on the budget for 2025-26 presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on Saturday that a model budget had been presented.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has presented a model budget for the nation. What else can BJP leaders do other than lying about it?” he said while speaking to the media near his residence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

When asked about BJP leaders calling it a “halal budget,” he said, “Let them say whatever they want. What else can they do? If not for making such statements, what else is left for them? They have read the budget with their own eyes, heard about it with their own ears—so what else can they say? Eyes and ears cannot lie, only the mouth can. That’s why they are saying such things.”

He continued, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has presented a historic and model budget for the country. Other states will adopt our budget policies in the future. This budget has been crafted for the benefit of all sections of society. I thank the Chief Minister and my colleagues for their support in presenting this budget.”

“Significant funds have been allocated for the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative, benefiting the 1.40 crore people of the capital city. The tunnel road project will definitely be implemented. All upcoming metro routes will have double-decker flyovers,” Shivakumar stated.

“The costs will be shared equally between the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Additionally, 300 km of buffer-zone roads will be built along stormwater drains, with a budget allocation of Rs 3,000 crore.

“Through buffer roads, flyovers, and tunnel roads, we are constructing 700-800 kms of new roads in Bengaluru. What more planning can be done for the city’s development? The government is committed to solving people’s problems, even if it requires taking loans for such projects. The entire world is looking at Bengaluru, and our government is prioritising this city,” he stated.

Regarding his visit to the Kalyana Karnataka region, Shivakumar said, “The people of Kalyana Karnataka have hit a jackpot. AICC President Mallikajun Kharge ensured the implementation of Article 371J. As promised, our government is allocating ₹5,000 crore every year for the region. Today, along with Minister Priyank Kharge and MP Radhakrishna, I will be visiting Jewargi to inaugurate several development programmes.”

When asked about reports of reduced funding for the irrigation department, he clarified, “The irrigation department has received Rs 2,000 crore more than last year. We have planned additional projects for irrigation, and more announcements will be made soon. Some decisions have already been taken at the Board level.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his record 16th budget on Friday, with the size of the outlay touching Rs 4.08 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.71 lakh crore in the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Karnataka BJP on Friday called the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government’s budget a “halal budget” and slammed religion-based reservation.



