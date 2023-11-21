K’taka Cong infighting: Satish Jarkiholi to become CM for sure, says Cong MLA



Belagavi: Congress MLA Vishwas Vasanth Vaidya, representing Saundatti Yellamma in the district, on Tuesday stirred a fresh controversy by claiming that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi will undoubtedly become the chief minister.

While speaking at Yaragatti in the Belagavi district, MLA Vaidya categorically stated that he was hundred per cent sure that Minister Jarkiholi will become the chief minister.

He remarked, “Jarkiholi is emerging as a promising leader, and people are looking forward to seeing him in the post of chief minister.”

MLA Vaidya, who aligns himself with the camp of Jarkiholi, has sparked a debate within the party with his statements.

Jarkiholi is a popular leader among the oppressed classes and is recognized as one of the prominent leaders in the north Karnataka region.

The Jarkiholi brothers, who have become influential figures in both the Congress and BJP parties in Karnataka, are accused of running a fiefdom in the Belagavi district.

Minister Jarkiholi openly expressed his displeasure over the interference of DyCM D.K. Shivakumar in the affairs of the district.

DyCM Shivakumar is supporting Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, who challenges the supremacy of the Jarkiholi brothers in Belagavi.

Minister Hebbalkar’s brother, Channaraj Holihatti, is the Congress MLC.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi had stated that he would claim the CM post in the state in 2028. His remarks came a day after the Congress imposed a gag order on party members regarding statements related to power-sharing.



