K’taka: Congress MLAs rebel over Cabinet ‘snub’

Bengaluru: Discontent within the Congress over the recent Karnataka Cabinet expansion continued to simmer on Tuesday, with legislators from Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts accusing the party leadership of denying the two districts representation in the ministry despite their long‑standing loyalty to the party.

Three‑time Bangarpet MLA S.N. Narayanaswamy, three‑time MLA S.N. Subbareddy, two‑time Malur MLA K.Y. Nanje Gowda, Kothur MLA G. Manjunath, former minister and Chintamani MLA M.C. Sudhakar, and MLC Anil Kumar jointly addressed a press conference in Bengaluru to express dissatisfaction over the Cabinet expansion.

The leaders revealed that seven MLAs and two MLCs from the two districts had earlier met at a private hotel to discuss the issue. They alleged that despite the Congress having seven legislators from Kolar and Chikkaballapura, neither district had been given representation in the expanded Cabinet.

Narayanaswamy said the legislators would seek an explanation from the Congress high command for overlooking the two districts.

“Among the seven Congress legislators from these two districts, is there not even one person capable of becoming a minister? We will question the high command and seek an explanation,” he said.

He asserted that the legislators had won elections based on their own political strength and public support, not merely because they contested on the Congress symbol.

“The high command cannot come here and ensure our victory. We win on our own strength and image. We are not leaders who get elected only because of the party symbol,” he said.

Narayanaswamy disclosed that both he and K.Y. Nanje Gowda had earlier received offers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join, with assurances of ministerial positions, but had rejected them out of loyalty to the Congress.

“We have been loyal Congress workers since the 1990s and have worked for the party for more than three decades. We maintained the party’s dignity despite attractive offers from the BJP. Is this the reward for our commitment?” he asked.

He said the legislators were deeply hurt by the denial of Cabinet representation and questioned how they were expected to face party workers in their constituencies.

He also pointed out that while some districts had been allotted two or even three ministerial berths, Kolar and Chikkaballapura had been completely ignored.

Former minister M.C. Sudhakar criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks that legislators unhappy with the Cabinet expansion were free to resign.

“That may be his style of functioning, but senior leaders should patiently listen to the grievances of party legislators instead of saying resignations would be accepted immediately,” Sudhakar said.

He added that the dissatisfied legislators were not demanding changes in the Cabinet but wanted the party leadership to address their concerns and ensure the Congress remained politically strong in the two districts.

“The issue is not about leaders quitting the party. The question is how the Congress expects to retain these districts and return to power in 2028 without giving them representation,” he said.

Sudhakar said the legislators continued to respect the Congress high command and senior leaders and were only seeking a fair hearing for their grievances.

Meanwhile, supporters of senior Congress leader S.N. Subbareddy have called for a bandh in Gudibande, Chelur and Malur taluks on Wednesday to protest the denial of a Cabinet berth to the veteran legislator.



