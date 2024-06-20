K’taka Deputy CM Shivakumar hints at contesting Channapatna Assembly bypoll

Ramanagara: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday hinted at contesting the Assembly by-election from Channapatna, a seat vacated by Union Minister and senior JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy after his election to the Lok Sabha, saying he would start a new chapter in his political career from Channapatna.

Addressing the public at the Hanuman Temple in Kengal near here, Shivakumar said, “I have come to the Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple in Kengal to start a new chapter in my political career.”

“Service is the hallmark of Anjaneya and I have come back to serve you once again. I became a minister at a young age due to your blessings. I need the blessings of the people of Channapatna once again. The people of Channapatna should use the opportunity for development in the constituency cutting across party lines,” he said.

“The people of the constituency have made me understand my flaws with the defeat of my brother D.K. Suresh in the Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru Rural. I am going to rectify the mistakes without blaming anyone,” he added.

The state Congress chief also said that he is in a good position in the government and has prepared a plan to develop Channapatna.

“I have got another opportunity to repay the debt I owe you. We will soon announce a candidate for the Channapatna bypolls,” he said.

“A part of Channapatna was part of my erstwhile constituency of Sathanur. I had to contest from another constituency due to the delimitation process. This is a constituency of intelligent voters. The Congress got only 16,000 votes in the previous Assembly elections, but we can’t question people’s verdict. I may be the Deputy CM and KPCC President, but I am the son of Channapatna,” he said.

The family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is reportedly mulling to field Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, for the Channapatna Assembly bypoll.

BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar, who was defeated by Kumaraswamy by a margin of 15,915 votes, is also an aspirant for the seat.



