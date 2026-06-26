K’taka Dy CM Parameshwara asks officials to prepare for possible ‘super’ El Nino-induced drought

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has directed government officials to take proactive measures and strengthen inter-departmental coordination to effectively tackle any potential drought situation arising from the anticipated impact of a Super El Nino weather phenomenon.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on disaster management at the Vidhana Soudha, Parameshwara on Thursday reviewed the preparedness measures already undertaken by various departments and held detailed discussions on rainfall deficiency, drinking water availability, fodder supply for livestock and other drought-related concerns.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that global climate variations linked to a possible Super El Nino could significantly affect rainfall patterns across the state, leading to water scarcity and drought conditions in several regions.

He stressed the need for advance planning to minimise the impact on people and agriculture.

Parameshwara instructed officials to prepare district-wise action plans focusing on drinking water supply, fodder availability for livestock, agricultural management and water conservation measures.

He also directed that all Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats be issued necessary guidelines to ensure preparedness at the district level.

He emphasised the importance of continuously monitoring reservoir storage levels, groundwater conditions and water consumption patterns to enable timely intervention wherever required.

“The government must be fully prepared to respond to any natural disaster or drought situation. All concerned departments should work in close coordination and take swift action to ensure that the public does not face hardship,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed officials to expedite permissions for drilling borewells to meet drinking water requirements.

He said there should be no delays in granting approvals and instructed departments to work closely with the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to address local needs effectively.

During the meeting, officials briefed Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara on the prevailing water situation across the state.

According to the data presented, 122 taluks are currently facing drinking water shortages.

Water is being supplied through tankers to 139 villages, while 789 private borewells have been hired to augment supply. In addition, drinking water is being provided from private borewells in 669 villages.

Officials told the meeting that efforts were underway to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply and mitigate the impact of any worsening drought conditions in the coming months.

Senior IAS officials, including Manoj Kumar Meena and Mullai Muhilan, were present at the meeting.



