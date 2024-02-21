K’taka DyCM Shivakumar attacks Kumaraswamy after facing flak over lawyers issue



Bengaluru: After facing criticism for the tense situation in Ramanagara district, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday attacked former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and said the latter was responsible for the advocates’ agitation and other law and order situation in the region.

Shivakumar said in Kanakapura town while responding to the allegations that he and his brother Congress MP D.K. Suresh were creating unrest in the region.

Tension had erupted in the Ramanagara region after a social media post was written against a Varanasi court judge. The situation was aggravated after a police sub-inspector filed an FIR against 40 lawyers who had filed a case against the post writer.

Reacting to the suspension of Police Sub-Inspector Tanveer Hussain, he stated, “I have also made the statement in this regard over initiating action as per the law. The legislators have also given the same opinion. We had told officers to initiate action against the guilty. I had directed that no one should be rendered with injustice. The BJP-JD(S) leaders are doing politics over the matter. They don’t have work and are trying to create a crisis situation.”

Hussain had allegedly filed an FIR against 40 lawyers for initiating legal action against an SDPI worker and an advocate who had put up an objectionable post against a Varanasi judge. The matter had brought BJP, JD(S) and the Congress into a confrontational mode. Advocates had resorted to a week-long agitation. Coming under pressure, the Congress government finally announced his suspension.

Shivakumar further said, “BJP is always indulging in creating unrest. They do politics by taking up emotional and religious matters. BJP does not like minorities. The BJP leaders claimed on the floor of the House that they do not want an officer belonging to the minority community”

“We began our work from the very next day of the previous elections,” he said on the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.