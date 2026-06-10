K’taka earns Rs 423 crore from surplus power sales: Minister KJ George

Bengaluru: Karnataka Energy and Tourism Minister K.J. George on Wednesday announced that the Power Company of Karnataka Limited (PCKL) has sold surplus electricity worth Rs 423 crore to the national grid, describing it as a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to optimise power generation and management.

Speaking after chairing a review meeting with senior Energy Department officials at Belaku Bhavana in Bengaluru following his assumption of charge as Energy Minister, George said Karnataka had successfully managed power demand during the summer months while generating revenue through strategic energy trading.

“We have sold power during the April to June 8 period and managed the summer very successfully through energy optimisation. We purchased low-cost power during the daytime and generated excess electricity from hydro, thermal and other sources during peak periods, which was then sold to the national grid,” he said.

According to the minister, PCKL sold power at an average rate of Rs 9.08 per unit, generating revenue of Rs 423 crore. He said the achievement reflected Karnataka’s growing strength in efficient power generation, grid management and participation in the energy market.

George also reviewed the department’s preparedness for the monsoon season and directed officials to ensure a quick restoration of power supply in the event of rain- or wind-related disruptions.

The Energy Department has undertaken extensive preventive measures, with electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) replacing 33,400 power poles, 1,441 transformers and 343.56 kilometres of power lines across the state.

To strengthen emergency response capabilities, the department has deployed 20,012 regular linemen and 4,883 specially hired monsoon gangmen. It has also maintained stockpiles of 99,530 poles and 12,733 transformers to facilitate rapid restoration work and minimise power outages.

The minister highlighted trends in Karnataka’s electricity demand and consumption over the past three financial years.

During 2023-24, the state recorded a peak demand of 18,478 MW and total energy consumption of 10,451 million units (MU), reflecting a 19 per cent year-on-year increase. In 2024-25, peak demand stood at 17,682 MW, while consumption reached 9,324 MU, a 28 per cent increase over the previous period.

Minister K. J. George said that Karnataka recorded a peak demand of 17,220 MW and electricity consumption of 94,982 million units (MU) during 2023–24. The State witnessed a 24 per cent growth in consumption primarily due to drought conditions and increased power requirements.

In 2024–25 peak demand rose to 18,395 MW while total electricity consumption stood at 92,699 MU Consumption registered a 2 per cent decline compared to the previous year, largely owing to favourable monsoon conditions that reduced power demand.

During 2025–26 Karnataka recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 18,655 MW with total electricity consumption reaching 96,383 MU reflecting a 4 per cent growth over the previous year.

For the current financial year, up to June 8, 2026, the State has already recorded a peak demand of 18,477 MW and electricity consumption of 21,789 MU Consumption during this period has grown by 22.39 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, largely due to the failure of pre-monsoon rains, which significantly increased electricity demand.



