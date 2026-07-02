K’taka govt get new media guidelines, ban unauthorised info leaks in probes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has introduced unified guidelines governing the dissemination of information by the police department to ensure responsible, coordinated, and transparent communication with the public on matters relating to law and order, criminal investigations, and public safety, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.

The move is likely to spark controversy and draw criticism from opposition parties.

According to the minister, the new guidelines, issued by the Office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), lay down a clear framework for sharing information with the media, disclosing details related to criminal investigations, and issuing public communications across all levels of the police department.

Kharge said police stations, district police offices, city police commissionerates, and specialised police units across the state would follow a uniform communication protocol while interacting with the media.

The move is aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation while safeguarding the confidentiality of ongoing investigations.

Under the new guidelines, Police Sub-Inspectors, Circle Inspectors, and Station House Officers will be authorised to share only preliminary information relating to incidents within their jurisdiction.

At the district level, Superintendents of Police, City Police Commissioners, and heads of specialised units will serve as the authorised officers to issue official information to the media.

The guidelines also prohibit the unauthorised disclosure of information related to criminal investigations, intelligence inputs, sensitive cases, cybercrime, organised crime, and matters connected with legal proceedings.

Police personnel have been directed not to share any information that could hamper an investigation without approval, including evidence, statements of the accused, intelligence inputs, First Information Reports (FIRs), case diaries, or other investigation-related documents.

The Home Minister said the guidelines also emphasise responsible conduct by police personnel on social media and other media platforms. Only designated officers will be authorised to communicate the official position of the police department.

Kharge said the unified communication policy would enhance transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the police department’s information-sharing mechanism and strengthen public confidence.

“The government’s clear objective is to ensure that accurate information reaches the public while preserving the confidentiality of investigations and maintaining the integrity of judicial processes,” the state Home Minister said.



