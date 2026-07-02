Udupi: Two Arrested for Kidnapping Minor Boy, Assaulting Him, and Issuing Death Threats

Udupi: Brahmavar Police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a minor boy from Brahmavar, who was reportedly taken to Kerala, forced to work, assaulted, and threatened with death. A juvenile allegedly involved in the case has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikhyath Acharya (19), a resident of Salikeri, Varamballi, and Suchith Nayak (20), a resident of Matpady. Both were produced before the court. The third accused, a juvenile, has been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

According to police, the minor son of a Brahmavar resident was allegedly kidnapped by the accused from the Brahmavar bus stand at around 8:30 a.m. on June 1. He was then taken to a wood company in the Kunjathur Padavu area near Talapady in Kerala, where he was allegedly forced to work.

The complaint states that when the boy expressed his desire to return home, Suchith Nayak allegedly assaulted him with a wire at around 1:30 p.m. On June 9, Vikhyath Acharya allegedly threatened him with a knife, warning that he would be killed if he revealed the incident to anyone. The accused also allegedly abused him using obscene language, while the juvenile allegedly recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone.

Based on the complaint, Brahmavar Police registered Crime No. 117/2026 under Sections 137(2), 115(2), 352, and 351(3) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), and 3(2)(v-a) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Further investigation into the case is underway.