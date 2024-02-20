K’taka govt made Guv lie over milk incentive: Bommai



Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Karnataka government made the Governor lie over milk incentive, saying that Rs 757 crore milk incentive for 8.65 lakh milk producers has been transferred to their bank account.

“No incentive has been paid since the last six months. The government made the Governor lie,” he said.

He said that the Governor was made to lie again that no new buses were purchased during the previous BJP regime. “The truth is that new buses were bought for four corporations. During 2022-23, steps were also taken to include 3,526 new buses in four corporations. We purchased 1,311 buses for BMTC, 50 power plus buses for KSRTC and 20 Volvo buses. All of them are operational now,” he said.

Bommai said the government, in the budget, has announced that Rs 3,000 crore will be earmarked for the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board and action plan had been sanctioned for 5468 works, and completed 1287 works in November last year.

“The incumbent government has claimed all the achievements of the previous BJP government as its own achievements,” he said.



