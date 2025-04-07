K’taka govt obstructing at every step, not allowing to work: Kumaraswamy

Mandya: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Monday, claimed that the Karnataka government is obstructing him at every step due to “political hatred” and not allowing him to work for the state.

“The people of Mandya have elected me as their MP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me responsibility over the heavy industries and steel portfolios. I am putting in all efforts to bring one or two industries to Mandya, Ramanagara, or Tumakuru districts. But the state government is not supporting me and obstructing me at every step due to political hatred,” claimed the Union Minister while addressing the new idol installation and Kumbhabhisheka celebration of Lord Siddhi Vinayaka and Naga Devatas at Handanahalli village in Malavalli taluk in Mandya district.

He added that Kudremukh Iron and Steel Company is one of the pride industries of Karnataka, with a major plant on the Mangaluru coastline.

“Since mining operations at Kudremukh were stopped, thousands of locals lost jobs,” he further claimed.

He said that during Chief Siddaramaiah’s previous government, money was taken and permissions were granted for mines in Sandur, Ballari, but mining never took place, despite receiving crores in funds.

“As soon as I became the Union Steel Minister, officials brought this issue to my attention and informed me about the Karnataka state government’s non-cooperation,” he said.

He said that Kudremukh Company needed funds to resume mining in Ballari.

“I approved a proposal for Rs 1,700 crore financial support and sent the file to the finance ministry with my signature – the first one I signed – hoping for the state’s benefit. But due to political hatred against me, the state government obstructed it. Around 2,000 workers at the Mangaluru factory lost their jobs,” he claimed.

He claimed that in the interest of these workers and the state, he decided to merge Kudremukh with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

“Similarly, in matters related to HMT’s revival, the state government continues to play politics and obstructs progress,” he further claimed.

Kumaraswamy cited the example of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and praised leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Leaders from those states, irrespective of political affiliation, come forward to cooperate. Why don’t we see such commitment from our own state’s government? Who is responsible if our youth don’t get employment?” he questioned.

He also alleged that the state government even “politicises” development.

“It doesn’t support or encourage the good initiatives of political opponents. In such a situation, how can industries be expected to come to Karnataka?” he said.

The event was graced by Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of the Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana, who gave his blessings.

Other dignitaries present included Sri Sri Annadaneshwara Swamiji from Shivagiri of Ramanagara, former MLA K. Annadani, and elders from the village.



