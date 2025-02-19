K’taka govt targeting me over land encroachment allegations: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has alleged that the ruling Karnataka led by Congress is trying to target him over accusations of encroaching on 14 acres of government land.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy claimed that the state government was deliberately conducting a survey of the disputed Ketaganahalli land to implicate him. “I am ready to face any investigation. I have all the documents to prove that the land is my property,” he asserted.

He further stated, “I purchased the Ketaganahalli land 40 years ago. The property has been surveyed more than 10 times, and multiple investigations have been conducted. I have been cleared of all charges. I am open to any probe, but a few local Congress leaders are trying to turn this into an issue.”

“There should be no doubt — I am being targeted. How long will they keep investigating me?” he questioned.

Speaking about the ongoing probe, Kumaraswamy said, “The investigation into my property was completed on Tuesday. Let them submit the report — I have nothing to fear. They are making an issue out of land that was purchased four decades ago.”

“I am aware of the series of meetings CM Siddaramaiah has held regarding this matter, and I know who attended them. He has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). Initially, it was a police-led SIT, but now he has set up an SIT comprising IAS officers. I have nothing to hide and welcome any investigation. Unlike CM Siddaramaiah, I have never acquired government land by creating fake documents. He is in power, and he can do anything,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

“They have not questioned this matter for 40 years, so why has the complainant suddenly surfaced now? In 1986-87, political leaders C.M. Ningappa and Ramachandra had already raised this issue with the Chief Minister, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister,” Kumaraswamy stated.

“They alleged in their complaint that the land was purchased illegally, but they did not claim that it was encroached upon or fraudulently acquired. I have all the necessary documents. The fact remains that the High Court has not issued any notice to me or sought any clarification,” he added.

Commenting on the survey of his property, Kumaraswamy said, “I came to know that authorities planned to conduct a survey without prior notice. I informed the Principal Secretary and Deputy Commissioner that this was not government land — it is a property I legally purchased. How can the authorities trespass?”

“They initially postponed the survey for a day, but they returned with a notice, and I told them to proceed. I have not committed any illegal activity in acquiring this property,” he maintained.

“There is a history of politicians in this state engaging in questionable acts. We know how constitutional institutions are misused and how government lands are taken over. I have documentary evidence. However, under the current government, this issue will never reach a logical conclusion,” he opined.

“Since 2012, certain individuals have been investigating this matter. Despite 12 to 13 years of investigation by various agencies and SITs, they could not establish any wrongdoing. This is nothing but a political drama. Is this how a state should function? Time will reveal the truth,” he concluded.

Revenue department officials on Monday conducted a survey of Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s farmland at Ketaganahalli in Bidadi of Ramanagara district, close to Bengaluru, following directions of the Karnataka High Court over allegations of encroachment of government land.

Social activists had complained that 14 acres of government land had been encroached upon by Kumaraswamy. The High Court had directed the revenue department to submit a report, while the government had formed a SIT to probe the matter.



