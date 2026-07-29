K’taka govt to appeal against order directing release of Cauvery water to TN

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Karnataka government would appeal against the order directing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, asserting that the state was facing an inadequate monsoon and that the “rain god Varuna has not shown mercy” on Karnataka this year.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar said the state had already held discussions with Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy and senior officials on the legal options available to challenge the order.

“The Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority (CWRA) had twice rejected Tamil Nadu’s demand earlier. This time, however, it has ordered the release of some water. We are preparing to file an appeal against the order,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state’s Advocate General, legal experts and government officials were examining whether to move the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) or approach the Supreme Court for immediate relief.

“Our Advocate General and officers are making preparations. Ministers have also consulted legal experts. We have left it to them to decide whether the appeal should be filed before the CWMA or the Supreme Court. We are seeking immediate relief,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that after returning to Bengaluru, he would meet leaders of Opposition parties to discuss the Cauvery issue and formulate a collective response.

It can be recalled that CWRC ordered the discharge of 3,500 cusecs per day starting July 29, 2026, responding to Tamil Nadu’s demand for pending June and July water quotas daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, totaling 4 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft).

On the controversy surrounding the alleged police firing on students in Delhi, Shivakumar backed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and said the incident raised serious questions.

“This is not merely Rahul Ji’s remark; it is a question concerning the nation. Students are asking the government questions. Who gave permission to the police to open fire on students?” he asked.

He said policing in Delhi falls under the Union government’s jurisdiction and called upon the Union Home Minister to provide clarification.

“For the first time, we are witnessing such an incident in the country. It is the duty of the Union Home Minister to explain what happened,” he added.

Responding to queries on the much-anticipated Karnataka Cabinet expansion, Shivakumar said discussions had been held and that he was yet to complete the final round of consultations with the party leadership.

“We have held discussions. I have to complete the final round of talks. Our leaders have informed us that they will call us,” he said.



