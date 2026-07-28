K’taka HC pulls up police over FIR based on complaint by ‘illegal’ Bangladeshi migrants

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised the state police for registering an FIR against a man who had alerted authorities about the presence of alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants, questioning how criminal proceedings were initiated without verifying the complainants’ status and directing officials to act against illegal residents in accordance with established procedures.

The High Court came down heavily on the Bellandur and Varthur police of Bengaluru city for allegedly registering an FIR against Nagendra without conducting even a preliminary inquiry into a complaint filed by alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Nagendra had reportedly provided information to the police regarding the presence of suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the area. Subsequently, the migrants filed a complaint accusing him of assault.

Challenging the FIR registered against him, Nagendra approached the Karnataka High Court seeking its quashing. The petition came up for hearing before the bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna.

Expressing strong displeasure over the conduct of the police, the High Court questioned how an FIR could have been registered solely based on a complaint lodged by individuals who, in their own complaint, had stated that they had been residing in the city with their families for the past four years.

The court observed that the police had failed to verify the complainants’ status before initiating criminal proceedings against Nagendra. It remarked that if illegal immigrants are extended such support, they would “multiply like mushrooms,” and questioned the functioning of the police department.

The bench further expressed concern over what it described as systemic support being extended to illegal migrants and directed authorities to act in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by initiating steps to deport illegal residents to their country of origin.

The High Court also directed the authorities to take appropriate action to identify and repatriate illegal migrants. Meanwhile, it stayed further proceedings in the FIRs registered based on complaints filed by the alleged illegal migrants.

The court issued notices to the State government and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and adjourned the matter for further hearing to August 6.