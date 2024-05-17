K’taka Home Minister orders probe into ‘police negligence’ in Anjali murder case



Bengaluru: Reacting to charges of “negligence” by the police in Hubballi in connection with the Anjali Ambigera murder case, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that he would seek a report from an ADGP-rank officer.

Anjali (20) was stabbed to death at her residence by a jilted lover on Wednesday.

“I will conduct a review meeting to determine if there were any lapses on the part of the police officers. If these offences are occurring repeatedly, we must identify other contributing factors,” Parameshwara said.

Home Minister Parameshwara said that the accused has been arrested and also emphasised that there would be no leniency and stringent punishment would be taken against the accused.

“I am sending the ADGP there. He will submit a report on the series of crimes taking place in Hubballi. If possible, I will also visit Hubballi. The ADGP will analyse the reasons behind these incidents, identify the responsible factors, and submit a report,” he said.

He said that the police inspector was immediately suspended for lapses in handling the case.

“There is no written complaint from Anjali Ambigera’s family about the threat by the jilted lover, as far as I know. The police were informed orally about the threats by the jilted lover,” he said.

He said that the parents had claimed that they informed the police about the threats. “This will also be investigated. If it is proven, further actions against the police officer will be initiated,” he said.

The 24-year-old Vishwa entered Anjali Ambigera’s (20) residence at 5.30 A.M. on Wednesday and stabbed the young woman multiple times before she could react. Vishwa dragged Anjali Ambigera all over the house, kicking and stabbing her. Later, he pushed her into the kitchen where he stabbed her repeatedly.

Despite efforts by Anjali’s grandmother and two sisters to stop the attacker, he killed her and managed to flee. The incident occurred in the Veerapura Oni area within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri Police Station.

Vishwa had been blackmailing Anjali and pressuring her to accompany him to Mysuru, without informing her parents.



