K’taka LS candidates to be finalised on March 7: Dy CM Shivakumar



Hubballi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that a decision regarding the finalisation of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be made by the Congress on March 7 (Thursday).

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Shivakumar said, there is an election committee meeting tomorrow in New Delhi under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. “We will take a call in the meeting,” he stated.

When asked about when BJP MLAs S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar will join Congress, Shivakumar asked why only two-three names be taken in this matter. The workers have been asked to induct leaders who like the ideology into the Congress party. “I can’t reveal the secrets any further,” he maintained when asked which MLAs are ready to join the Congress.

“After a month, we will see how former CM Shettar will issue a statement of repentance,” he added.

When asked about the delay in the Mahadayi project, Dy CM Shivakumar maintained that the question in this regard should be asked to Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Law Pralhad Joshi. Former CM Jagadish Shettar who had joined Congress and later went back to BJP should also be questioned on why the clearance for the forest land is not given?

“I have called a tender already with the condition of commencing the work after the clearance. They will be respected if they give consent. Union Minister Joshi has more responsibility in this regard,” Shivakumar stated.

Nearly Rs 1,000 crore projects are inaugurated in Athani region. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also joining the event. The development works are taken up in the state for Rs 1.26 lakh crore which has been set aside in the budget.

When asked about quashing the ED case against him, Shivakumar stated, the media projected the incident of raids on him in a certain manner, when arrested and released it was projected differently. Now, you are quiet, Shivakumar stated.



