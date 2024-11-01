K’taka MPs must raise voice in Parl over disparity in central fund allocation: CM

Bengaluru: Targeting the Centre over disparities in fund allocation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated during his Kannada Rajyotsava Day speech on Friday that the Centre has shown no interest in correcting the injustices inflicted on the state by the 15th Finance Commission. He urged MPs from the state to raise their voice on the issue in Parliament.

Addressing the gathering at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, after hoisting the Tricolour and Kannada flags, CM Siddaramaiah urged Karnataka MPs to raise their voices in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on this issue.

“We are demanding our rightful share of taxes. We must make efforts to protect our interests. MPs elected from Karnataka should raise their voices in Parliament. Members of the Rajya Sabha should also advocate for our rightful tax share. We need to develop the capacity to demand our rights,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“The Centre has not bothered to correct the injustice done to Karnataka by the 15th Finance Commission. The state has faced unfair treatment and disparity in fund allocation,” CM Siddaramaiah stressed.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated, “The central government is discriminating against Karnataka in terms of fund allocation. Despite this, we have implemented development projects in schools and colleges. We are providing eggs to schoolchildren for six days a week. Every day, 57 lakh schoolchildren get eggs to eat.”

He also mentioned that Sai Annapoorna Trust is providing Ragi malt to schoolchildren in the state three times a week and nutritional food is being given to combat malnutrition.

“We have initiated many programmes to tackle malnutrition in the state,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

He added that the 15th Finance Commission’s decisions have been unfair to Karnataka.

He pointed out that the Karnataka Minister for Education, Madhu Bangarappa, has introduced numerous programmes for schoolchildren.

“We are distributing chikkis to students for six weeks, as well as eggs and bananas. There is severe poverty in our country, and children from underprivileged families suffer from malnutrition. These programmes aim to provide quality food to the children,” CM Siddaramaiah explained.

CM Siddaramaiah further emphasised the importance of speaking Kannada, saying, “Everyone should speak Kannada. However, love for one’s mother tongue should not blind us. One should not insist on speaking Kannada with those who do not know the language; instead, they should be encouraged to learn it.”

CM Siddaramaiah also condemned the humiliation of Kannada people, culture, heritage, and language, especially on social media.

He assured that the government would take strict action against those who disrespect Kannada people.

“Let us pledge to be true Kannadigas today,” he appealed.



