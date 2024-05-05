K’taka obscene video scandal: Three more victims approach SIT



Bengaluru: As the Special Investigation Team intensifies its hunt abroad for the absconding Prajwal Revanna, sitting JD(S) MP and candidate for Hassan, three more victims in the obscene video scandal have approached the SIT, sources said on Sunday.

The victims approached the SIT after the arrest of H.D. Revanna on Saturday and sleuths are likely to record their statements soon, sources said. More details are yet to emerge in this regard.

There are rumours that following the arrest of his father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, the prime accused in the obscene video scandal, Prajwal Revanna, may surrender before the authorities soon.

Sources said that a team of SIT has already landed in a foreign location based on the information gathered about Prajwal Revanna’s movements and will arrest him in coordination with local agencies and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The location tracked was Budapest, Hungary. Sources stated that Prajwal Revanna frequently changed his location.

Sources also said that Prajwal Revanna may land at the Mangaluru International Airport on Sunday. However, the SIT sources stated that they also have information that Prajwal Revanna will only come back after the Lok Sabha elections and misleading information is being spread. Taking no chances, the SIT has also kept high alert across the airports of the country.

The SIT is also likely to register another FIR based on the kidnapped elderly woman, a victim of sexual assault allegedly by Prajwal Revanna. She is with the SIT after being rescued from a farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA Rajagopal in Mysuru district on Saturday.

The alleged video involving the rescued woman shows, that despite the woman crying loudly and repeatedly requesting him not to indulge in such an act, Prajwal Revanna allegedly assaulted her sexually. The video showed the woman trying to hold his feet and telling him that she had cooked food and fed his family members and he should not be doing this to her. The video which went viral on social media created public outrage.

In the second FIR, the other victim, who is a local leader attached to JD(S) and also married, recounted her horrific experience. In the complaint that she lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the victim stated that she did not dare to complain as Prajwal Revanna threatened her with making her rape video viral. The first FIR against Prajwal Revanna is based on the complaint forwarded by the State Women’s Commission.



