K’taka: Rowdy sheet opened against 14 for brandishing swords, performing bike stunts on Shab-e-Barat

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police have opened a rowdy sheet against 14 youths for performing bike stunts, brandishing swords and machetes, and creating panic under the pretext of celebrating the holy festival Shab-e-Barat.

The D.J. Halli police have opened rowdy sheet against the accused. They were arrested on February 21, after video showing their acts went viral on social media.

The incident raised concerns over the absence of fear of law and the police among the accused persons.

Police sources stated that the rowdy sheet against the accused was opened after gathering information about them.

The police have also called the parents of the accused persons and taken an undertaking from them.

The rowdy sheet has been opened against the accused Nayeem Pasha, Arafat, Sahil, Adnan, Asif, Sameer, Jubair, Rihan, Hussain, Junaid, Ayaan, Aftab and other two.

The incident occurred on the occasion of the Shab-e-Barat, celebrated on February 13.

Elaborate security arrangements were made from Tannery Road Junction to Nagawara Junction in Bengaluru. However, the accused individuals moved out of the D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli areas and headed towards the Outer Ring Road, Ramamurthy Nagar, K.R. Puram, and Avalahalli, performing stunts on their bikes.

The accused wielded swords, and machetes, performed stunts, recorded videos and one of them uploaded the footage on Instagram.

The police had registered a case under the Arms Act at the D.J. Halli police station. Initially, the police had arrested 11 individuals and seized seven bikes. Some of the accused had gone into hiding but later were apprehended.

DCP D. Devaraja stated that Shab-e-Barat is a sacred occasion during which people visit burial grounds to pray for their elders.

However, such acts of terrorising people on the roads in the name of celebration are unacceptable, he said, adding that strict action will be taken to deter youngsters from engaging in such behaviour.

State Home Minister G. Parameshwara reacting to the incident said, “This is against the law, and the police will take appropriate action. The individuals involved will be arrested and booked under relevant sections.”

“Such individuals will certainly be prosecuted. We will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. We are always vigilant and take necessary action against such incidents,” he stressed.

The BJP had launched an attack on the Congress government questioning its repeated failure to create a sense of fear about the law and the police.



