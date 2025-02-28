K’taka: RTC buses crush auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru, two dead

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, an auto-rickshaw was crushed between two Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses in Bengaluru, resulting in the deaths of two people traveling in the vehicle on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Vijay Kumar, the auto driver, and 70-year-old passenger Vishnu Bhatia. The incident occurred at Sita Circle near Hosakerehalli Cross in Bengaluru.

Police said that the accident took place when a BMTC bus driver suddenly applied the brakes. The auto driver lost control and crashed into the BMTC bus in front of him. Meanwhile, another BMTC bus coming from behind collided with the auto, crushing it between the two buses.

The impact left the auto completely smashed, killing both the driver and the passenger on the spot. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the scene, retrieved the bodies, and shifted them to the hospital.

The BMTC buses have been seized, and the drivers have been detained in connection with the incident. The incident resulted in a traffic jam for more than an hour.

The jurisdictional Banashankari Traffic police are investigating the case. The police are tracking more details of the passenger and the driver.

The Bengaluru city police official statistics said, the IT city recorded a total of 4,784 road accident cases in which 893 were killed and 4,052 people were injured in the year 2024.

The police data claims that the volume of accidents in Bengaluru has declined by 3.9 per cent in comparison with the year 2023. The police department also claims that as a result of proactive measures, the death rate has come down by 1.26 per cent in fatal accidents and by 1.90 per cent in non-fatal accidents.

On January 13, a 12-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a road accident on his birthday in Bengaluru. The deceased Bhanu Teja was riding pillion with his cousin on a bike when the incident took place in Bengaluru.

In a tragic incident, a mother and her infant daughter were burnt alive in the car in a road accident on the NICE road in Bengaluru on October 3, 2023. The father and another daughter had miraculously escaped with serious injuries.



