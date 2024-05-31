K’taka sex video scandal: Prajwal Revanna arrested from Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: Absconding JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the alleged sex video scandal in Karnataka, was arrested from the Bengaluru International Airport soon after his arrival from Munich, Germany, in the wee hours of Friday.

Sources confirmed that 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna was taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) upon arrival. He has been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Sources said that the CISF cordoned off the Lufthansa flight which arrived from Munich and took the custody of Prajwal Revanna, who was seen walking with the CISF personnel towards the immigration department.

The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna had left the country on April 26, following the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka after the alleged sex video scandal came to light.

The authorities had issued an arrest warrant, a look out notice, and a Blue Corner notice against him.

Sources said that he will be taken directly from the airport to the Bowring Hospital for a medical check-up. After that, he will be transported to the SIT office located within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) premises.

The SIT officers were stationed at the airport since the evening to take him into custody.

Prajwal Revanna arrived here on Lufthansa flight No. LH764 from Munich on a business class ticket.



