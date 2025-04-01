K’taka: Teacher arrested for honey trap attempt on student’s father

Bengaluru: The Special Wing of the CCB Police in Karnataka has arrested a preschool teacher for attempting to honey-trap the father of one of her students, an industrialist in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

An official said that two others, including a known rowdy-sheeter, were also arrested on charges of honey-trapping and extortion.

According to police investigations, the industrialist, unaware of the accused teacher’s nefarious plan, initially gave her Rs 50,000 in exchange for a kiss. However, once he fell into the trap, she demanded Rs 15 lakh. Along with her associates, she extorted Rs 1.90 lakh from him and threatened to release private videos and photos of him on social media if he failed to pay the remaining amount.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 25-year-old Sridevi Rudagi, 38-year-old Ganesh Kale, and 28-year-old Sagar More. Ganesh Kale, a rowdy-sheeter from Vijayapura city, has nine criminal cases against him.

The CCB Police have taken the accused into custody and are investigating the matter.

Sources said the accused teacher ran a preschool in Bengaluru and got acquainted with the industrialist in 2023 when he enrolled his children in her school. Later, she borrowed Rs 2 lakh from him for the preschool’s management, promising to repay it within a year.

When the industrialist asked for the money back, she instead proposed that he become her business partner in running the preschool. At this stage, they developed an intimate relationship. She even purchased a separate SIM card to communicate with him. When he insisted on repayment, she offered to fulfil his desires in exchange for writing off the loan.

She visited the industrialist’s house and kissed him, after which, instead of reclaiming his money, he gave her Rs 50,000. She then proposed a relationship with him and demanded Rs 15 lakh. When her repeated demands for money intensified, the industrialist decided to end the relationship and discarded the SIM card he had purchased exclusively to chat and make video calls with her.

On March 12, the accused called the industrialist, asking him to collect his children’s transfer certificates. When he arrived at the preschool, she was there with the two other accused. They alleged that she was engaged to Sagar More and accused the industrialist of having an affair with her.

The woman and her accomplices then threatened to expose their relationship to his family. Initially, they demanded Rs 1 crore to remain silent and not release his private videos and chats. They later reduced their demand to Rs 20 lakh and eventually extorted Rs 1.90 lakh from him. However, on March 17, the woman made another extortion call, demanding Rs 15 lakh. At this point, the industrialist approached the police.

Following an investigation, the CCB Police arrested the accused. The case is currently under further inquiry.



