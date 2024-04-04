KTR urges Congress govt to bring Tesla plant to Telangana



Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday requested the Telangana government to go all out to bring Tesla to Telangana.

He was reacting to media reports that Tesla is scouting sites in India for $2 billion-$3 billion electric car plant.

“Request Telangana Government to go all out and do your best to bring them to our state Make sure Tesla team visits Hyderabad and understands the progressive industrial policies of Telangana Government,” the former minister posted on ‘X’.

Tesla is reportedly sending a team to India this month to scout locations for a proposed car plant. The Central government last month lowered tariffs on higher-priced imported EVs for companies that commit to making them in the country within three years.

In 2022, as Telangana Minister for Industry and Commerce, K. T. Rama Rao had invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up shop in the state.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” KTR had tweeted.

His post was in response to Elon Musk’s tweet on bringing EV to India. “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government,” Elon Musk had tweeted.