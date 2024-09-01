Kuwait Canara Welfare Association holds Annual Meeting

Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) held its General Body Meeting on Friday, 30th August 2024 at the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya. The meeting commenced at 6:30 pm with the opening prayer led by Roshan Rodrigues.

KCWA members heartily welcomed Fr. Avil Rosario as KCWA’s new Spiritual Director as he was escorted to the stage by President Naveen Mascarenhas and General Secretary Reena Pereira. Vice President Arun D’Souza introduced Fr. Avil Rosario the New Spiritual Director to the audience.

President Naveen Valerian Mascarenhas heartily welcomed the gathering and expressed his gratitude to all members for their love and encouragement. In his message, he appreciated members for their support to KCWA events and requested everyone’s support for KCWA’s upcoming events. He also welcomed Fr. Avil Rosario and thanked him wholeheartedly for accepting the invitation to be the KCWA’s New Spiritual Director.

Various Reports were presented by the Managing Committee and approved by the members present. Reena Pereira presented the Minutes of the last GBM and Deepak Andrade presented the Activity Report. Finance, Membership, and Education Fund reports were presented by Jayson D’Souza, Sylvia D Costa, and Veena Serrao respectively.

The cultural activity & Sports activity report was presented by Prashanth Ferrao and Prakash Pinto respectively, whilst they updated the upcoming events. Website and Social Media updates were presented by Allan D’Souza.

Cultural Treasurer Praveen Fernandes briefed about the KCWA Monti Fest celebration and Novem Jevan for KCWA members and their families to be held on 13th September 2024 at Indian Community School, Senior Branch-Salmiya. He read the donors’ names and thanked them for their wholehearted support which makes it possible for KCWA to provide traditional festive meals to 22 shelter homes within Mangalore and Udupi Diocese.

Fr. Avil Rosario, in his inaugural message as KCWA’s new Spiritual Director, delivered an inspiring speech centered on the importance of Unity among members. Starting his speech with a word of God from John 15:5, the Spiritual Director emphasized the foundational role of faith in guiding the association’s mission and activities. He reminded the audience that the strength of the group lies in its unity, urging all members to support one another and work together towards common goals. He called on members to put aside differences and focus on the greater good, reminding them that their shared faith is a unifying force.

In addition to his call for unity, the Spiritual Director emphasized our guiding principle, ’In pursuit of providing education to the poor children.’ He stated, ‘Our organization remains committed to supporting the education of underprivileged children. By extending a helping hand, we not only uplift the lives of these young souls but also receive their heartfelt prayers in return. Together, we can make a lasting impact on their futures and in doing so, be blessed by their gratitude and well-being.” He further shared that many children have already benefited from such scholarships, expressing gratitude by praying for those who have supported them. This moving testimony underscored the real impact of the association’s efforts and inspired members to continue their support.

To close his message, the Spiritual Director shared a passage from St. Paul’s first letter to the Thessalonians, verse 5:14 reinforcing his call for unity and perseverance in faith. The scriptural reading served as a fitting conclusion, leaving the audience with a renewed sense of hope and commitment to the association’s future.

Manoj Rego, Sylvia D’Costa, and Jinella Rodrigues conducted the Lucky Draw for the members present at the venue before the beginning of the meeting, and the winner was picked by KCWA’s new Spiritual Director Fr. Avil Rosario. Gerald Arun D’Souza, membership#2849 emerged as the Lucky Winner.

Winners of the ‘Feel the Reel’ Contest 2024 were also announced by coordinator Harry Fernandes. He also expressed gratitude towards Judges of this competition VJ Dixon and Hera Pinto. This contest was conducted for KCWA members and their children during the summer holidays. Winners of this Contest are as below:

Junior Category:

Highest Likes on YouTube

Winner: Rachel Mascarenhas

Judges Choice

Winner: Rachel Mascarenhas

Runner-up: Gloria Shanthi Tauro

Senior Category:

Highest Likes on YouTube

Winner: Neil Aster Tauro

Judges Choice

Winner: Joyston Dalmeida and Neil Aster Tauro

Runner-up: Rishael Lobo

KCWA congratulated all the winners and the participants for their active participation. Consolation Prizes were distributed to all participants. KCWA would like to thank the American Tourister for sponsoring consolation prizes. The competition was well coordinated by Prashanth Ferrao, Reena Pereira, and Harry Fernandes.

Santosh D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks and led the closing prayer. Vice President, Arun Jossy D’Souza was the moderator. Alban D’Souza captured the event through his photography skills. The projector was provided by Alban D’Souza. Allan D’Souza and Harry Fernandes animated the presentation. Roshan Rodrigues provided the sound system.

Moderator Arun Jossy D’Souza welcomed new Life Members and new ordinary members to the KCWA family. KCWA also wished Birthday wishes to committee member Roshan Rodrigues who celebrated his birthday and thanked him for his support for KCWA events. A delicious dinner was served to all present at the GBM which was served by China Metro Restaurant, Farwaniya. Around 140 members with their families were present.

KCWA Managing Committee would like to express their sincere gratitude to members for attending the GBM and sharing their valuable thoughts and constructive suggestions. We also thank the management of the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya for providing the venue to hold the meeting.