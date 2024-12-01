La Liga: Las Palmas ruin celebrations with 2-1 win over Barcelona on 125th anniversary

Barcelona: FC Barcelona’s 125th-anniversary celebrations turned sour as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday.

The loss marked their first at home for Barcelona this season and extended their winless streak to three league games, leaving their once-comfortable league lead in jeopardy.

The day had started with jubilation, featuring a new club anthem, the debut of a special halved shirt inspired by Barcelona’s original colors, and the introduction of a new mascot. However, Las Palmas, rejuvenated under coach Diego Martínez, played spoiler with a disciplined and inspired performance.

Barca’s woes began early when Alejandro Balde suffered a concussion, forcing him off the pitch. The injury added to their growing concerns, especially against a Las Palmas side featuring former Barca players Jasper Cillessen, Mika Marmol, and Sandro Ramírez.

Despite creating multiple chances, Barcelona struggled to break down a resolute Las Palmas defense. Raphinha hit the crossbar in the dying moments of the first half, leaving fans hopeful for a stronger second-half performance.

Those hopes were dashed just four minutes into the second half as a swift counterattack culminated in a clinical finish from Sandro Ramírez.

Raphinha briefly revived Barca’s spirits with a thunderous strike from outside the penalty area, leveling the score and reigniting the team’s push for a comeback. However, substitute Fabio Silva’s stunning solo goal restored Las Palmas’ lead to 2-1 to dampen the spirits.

Barcelona threw everything forward in the final 20 minutes, but Jasper Cillessen was unbeatable in goal. The Dutch goalkeeper produced a series of remarkable saves, including a spectacular stop from a Raphinha free kick, to preserve Las Palmas’ advantage.

Barcelona’s defeat marked their first home loss to Las Palmas since 1970 and capped a disappointing day for fans hoping for a celebratory win. Manager Hansi Flick will now aim to rally his team for Tuesday’s visit to Mallorca, as Barcelona look to steady their faltering campaign.