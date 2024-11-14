Laksha Deepotsava Begins in Udupi Sri Krishna Temple

Udupi: Laksha Deepotsava, marking the beginning of daily Utsavs at Sri Krishna Temple after the rainy season, was held with pomp and gaiety here on November 13.

A large number of devotees participated in the Lighting of oil lamps on Car Street which gave a beautiful look. The Daily Utsavs to lord Krishna will be held at the Sri Krishna Temple. After the rainy season, lord Krishna is offered Tulasi Archane, from the day of Deepavali.

After offering the Tulasi Archane for 11 days, on the 12th day, Uthana Dwadashi, is observed as Laksha Deepotsava. To mark the occasion, ‘Ksheerabdhi’ (offering of milk to Lord Krishna in front of the Tulasi Katte) is performed.

In the evening, after prayers, the idols (“utsava murthis”) of Lord Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana (Lord Anjaneya) will be brought in a palanquin from Sri Krishna Temple and placed on a decorated boat.

The boat will be taken around the “mantapa” at the “Madhwa Sarovar”. This is known as “Teppotsava”. Then, the idols of Lord Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana will be kept in the “Garuda Rath, while the idols of Lord Ananteshwara and Lord Chandramoulishwara will be placed in the “Mahapuja Rath” and taken around the Car Street.

Earlier, the Swamiji of Paryaya Puttige Math Sri Sugunendra Theertha lighted the lamps to Lord Krishna to mark the ‘Deepa Prajwalana’. Devotees too lighted thousands of lamps around the Car Street to make illuminated installations.