Land Trades Altura at Bendore: Racing Ahead Towards Completion with Steady Progress in Construction

Mangalore: Altura, the prestigious new high-rise apartment project by Mangalore’s leading property developers, Land Trades Builders & Developers, is swiftly progressing towards completion. With construction work rapidly advancing, this super-luxury 32-storey residential development is poised to become the new captivating landmark of the elite Bendore locality, showcasing the high-end luxury lifestyle that Land Trades is famous for.

“We are pleased to say that construction work on Altura is progressing smoothly as per schedule. We will soon unveil our model flat, allowing customers to envision the ultramodern facilities offered in this project,” says K. ShrinathHebbar, the Managing Director of the company.

Altura leads the series of four high-rise residential projects presently promoted by Land Trades. The ongoing projects in this series include Shivabhag at Kadri, Pristine at Chilimbi, and BMK Sky Villa at Vas Lane. A fifth high-rise is set to launch soon, near Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple at Kambla. These projects follow the company’s success in promoting earlier high-rise apartment projects such as Solitaire at Hat Hill and Maurishka Palace at KadriKambla. With these ventures, Land Trades, now in its 32nd year of market presence, has firmly established its credentials and expertise in conceptualizing ultramodern lifestyle apartments appealing to the modern generation. Land Trades is the sole property developer in the city with four simultaneous high-rise projects under construction.

The Pinnacle of Excellence

Being situated in the up-market locality of Bendore, Altura will instantly place the residents in the upper crust of Mangalorean society. Standing 32 storeys tall, Altura will tower over the horizon and offer spectacular views of the city’s enchanting landscape. It is a product of the intimate knowledge of creating luxury homes acquired by Land Trades over the past 30 years of its existence. The futuristic design is created by Archi-Technics, a leading architecture firm. Here each apartment is unique and personalized to match individual needs.

The project features an extravagant lifestyle that makes the homeowners feel as though they are living at a resort. Complementing the domestic opulence of the homes is the Rooftop Club House, which is a self-contained world all its own. An infinity pool that renders a gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea, a Banquet Hall to entertain 50-75 guests, an in-house gym, sky lounge, yoga room, steam and Jacuzzi, kiddies play area and a wide array of other facilities make Altura a haven of the ultimate luxury.

Happy Living has a Name- Altura

Altura is a condominium of 114 high-end apartments that reflect class and luxury. It is built on 1.3 acres of prime land and the construction of the high rise will executed using the latest world-class construction technologies which guarantee greater structural strength. Each of the spacious 3BHK and 4BHK comes with premium quality branded fittings and accessories to ensure hassle-free living.

Being a concept-based project, Altura breathes class and quality in every aspect of its creation. From a beautiful entrance arch to welcome you to multi-level parking equipped with electric chargers to keep your vehicle powered, every small detail has been worked out. Among the most impressive features of Altura is its Grand Lobby with an impressive 2-storey tall podium façade that makes the residents feel at home even before they step into the high-speed elevator that will take them home.

24×7 security, full-service power generator, continuous water supply, rainwater harvesting, in-house Sewage Treatment Plant and numerous other facilities make it a project that is complete in all respects.

Locational Advantage

Living at Altura is like being close to everything that you need. Iconic addresses like Kadri Temple, St. Agnes College, St. Sebastian’s Church and Father Muller Medical College fall within a range of 1-2 kms. So also Kadri and Kankandy Markets, Kanara Club, Balmatta Junction, Kankanady and Pumpwell Circle. Colaco Hospital is almost next door and the best shopping centers, restaurants and public transport all fall within the range. So owning an apartment at Altura is your best bet for enjoying a happy, comfortable and celebrated lifestyle.

A Hassle Free Customer Experience

Land Trades has vast industry experience and technical expertise developed over its 32-year existence, which is reflected in its thorough project conceptualization based on a precise understanding of contemporary customer needs. Adhering to the best industry practices and relying on high-quality inputs, a reliable vendor base, and top service providers ensures flawless project execution. The building designs fully adhere to Vastu principles. The firm maintains an impeccable track record of completing projects on time and delivering them promptly. Perfect documentation, with all projects bearing clear title deeds and occupancy certificates upon completion, along with adherence to all mandatory compliances specified by MCC and RERA, makes homeownership a hassle-free experience for customers.

Thanks to its authentic operational ethos, Land Trades projects are prioritized by banks and NBFCs for easy loan sanctions, and the firm enjoys a wide spectrum of clients across the social spectrum. In addition to domestic buyers, the firm is particularly favoured by NRI customers, professionals, and corporate houses. The firm’s premium positioning and reputation for transparent transactions, excellent customer service, and after-sales support, as well as prompt maintenance, ensure excellent customer satisfaction, leading to purchases and positive references from existing residents.

About Project Promoters

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded as a start-up venture by Sri K ShrinathHebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur on October 28, 1992. It is Mangalore’s first ISO 9000:2015 Company enjoying ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Having pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru, Land Trades ventured into apartment construction in the year 2008. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the leading property developers in the city with a record number of completed projects to its credit, including landmark residential developments like Sai Grandeur, Maurishka Palace and Solitaire. The firm has completed 42 residential projects adding to 3,000+ homes and built-up area of 42.52 lakhsqft.

Call: +91 88827 77444 | 98807 42159 | 98450 84866 | 9611531026

Contact Details:

Land Trades Builders & Developers

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta

Mangalore – 575001

E-mail: sales@landtrades.in

Visit website: www.landtrades.in



