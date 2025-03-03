Land Trades Community Cup Season 3: A Grand Celebration of Sports and Community Spirit

Mangaluru: The much-awaited Land Trades Community Cup Season 3 witnessed an enthusiastic response from societies and customers of Land Trades. The event, held at Padua Ground, Kadri Hill, from 8 AM to 6 PM, brought together residents from various apartment communities in a day filled with spirited competition and camaraderie.

A total of eight teams competed in the Men’s Cricket Championship, while five teams vied for the title in the Women’s Throwball Championship. This annual event, organized by Land Trades Builders & Developers, is a unique initiative designed to foster strong relationships among its customers, creating an extended family sports day for all, including children.

The tournament saw participation from societies such as Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, Sai Grandeur, Habitat 154, and Nakshatra, as well as teams from Land Trades, Swastik, and Sagar Electricals. The event was inaugurated by esteemed office bearers of various apartment owners’ associations, including Mr. Vijay Sashti (Solitaire), Mr. Loyal Charles D’Souza (Maurishka Palace), Prof. Vrishbraj Jain (Sai Grandeur), Mr. Murali Shastri and Mr. Shridhar Shetty (Habitat 154), and Mrs. Renuka Bangera (Nakshatra). The occasion was marked by the unveiling of trophies and the release of colorful balloons.

The event also had the gracious presence of representatives from the sponsors, including Mr. Shashindra Rai (Mfar Constructions), Mr. Keshava Amin (Sagar Electricals), Mr. Suvarnendra Jain (Swastik Electricals), Mr. Manoj Kumar (Garodi Steels) and Mr. Kiran (RMX Concrete India).

The Men’s Cricket Championship featured intense matches among teams including Maurishka Warriors, Habitat Fighters, Sai Grandeur Challengers, Solitaire Strikers, Nakshatra Chargers, Swastik Kings, Sagar Strikers, and Land Trades Warriors. After a series of thrilling games, Swastik Kings emerged as champions, with Sagar Strikers finishing as runners-up. Individual awards were presented to: Best Batsman: Praveen (Sagar Strikers) Best Bowler: Nithish (Swastik Kings) Man of the Match: Sandeep (Swastik Kings) Man of the Series: Tilak (Sagar Strikers)

In the Women’s Throwball Championship, teams from Maurishka Warriors, Habitat Fighters, Sai Grandeur Challengers, Solitaire Strikers, and Land Trades Warriors competed fiercely. Sai Grandeur Challengers secured the championship title, while Habitat Fighters finished as runners-up. Individual awards were presented to: Best Catcher: Sunidhi (Habitat Fighters) Best Server: Sridevi (Sai Grandeur Challengers) Player of the Match: Sadvi (Habitat Fighters) Player of the Tournament: Nithisha (Sai Grandeur Challengers)

Speaking about the event, K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of Land Trades Builders & Developers, expressed his delight over the overwhelming participation. He emphasized that friendly sports competitions serve as the perfect way to strengthen relationships within the community and reinforce the bond between customers and the company.

The event was efficiently managed by a dedicated team, with Sujith leading the commentators, assisted by Kiran, and Raviraj serving as the scorer. The umpires’ panel was led by Viraj, Athmaraj, and Divith. The gathering was welcomed by Nagaraj Kamath, General Manager – Projects, while Padmanabh Shetty, General Manager – Admin, was also present. The event was successfully coordinated by Cany Mendonca, Head Marketing & Sales, and Pavan from Senior Accounts of Land Trades. With competitive matches, enthusiastic participation, and a strong sense of community, Land Trades Community Cup Season 3 was once again a grand success, reinforcing the company’s commitment to fostering relationships beyond real estate.

About Land Trades

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded by Sri K. Shrinath Hebbar on October 28, 1992. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru before venturing into apartment construction in 2008. Over the years, it has become one of the leading property developers in the city, with several iconic projects to its credit. The firm has completed 42 residential projects, totaling 3,500 homes and 42.52 lakh sq ft of built-up area.

Contact Information

Land Trades Builders & Developers “Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No. 514, Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta, Mangaluru – 575001

Phones: +91 8882777444 | 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 9611531026

Email: sales@landtrades.in Website: www.landtrades.in