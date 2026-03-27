Land Trades Launches ‘Durga Mahal’ — A New Address for Exclusive Living Near Mannagudda, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Mangaluru’s leading real estate developer, Land Trades Builders & Developers, has announced the launch of their latest residential project, ‘Durga Mahal’, a premium 3BHK residential apartment complex strategically located at Mannagudda Junction. The announcement reinforces Land Trades’ position as Mangaluru’s most prolific and trusted real estate developer, continuing a legacy of delivering quality homes that has spanned over three decades.

A Location That Speaks for Itself

Durga Mahal is situated at one of Mangaluru’s most well-connected and culturally significant neighbourhoods — Mannagudda Junction, near iconic Kudroli Shri Gokarnatheshwara Temple. The area enjoys easy access to key landmarks, educational institutions, places of worship, healthcare facilities, and commercial hubs, making it an ideal residential address for families, professionals, and NRI homebuyers seeking a home in the heart of the city.

Exclusivity Redefined — A Boutique Tower of Just 12 Homes

Durga Mahal is a thoughtfully scaled single tower of Ground + 5 floors, deliberately designed to be intimate rather than imposing. With only two exclusive apartments per floor, the entire building comprises just 12 carefully curated homes — making it one of the most exclusive residential offerings of Land Trades.

This low-density format is a conscious departure from the high-rise, high-volume apartment model. Residents of Durga Mahal will share their floor with just one neighbour, enjoy quieter corridors, and experience a sense of ownership and privacy that larger complexes simply cannot offer.

The project offers distinct 3 BHK layouts, thoughtfully designed so that no two homes feel identical. Whether you prefer a configuration that prioritises open living spaces, a home office, or a reading nook, Durga Mahal offers the flexibility to reflect your personal lifestyle.

Land Trades: A Name Built on Trust

Established in 1992 by first-generation entrepreneur K. Shrinath Hebbar, Land Trades Builders and Developers has emerged as one of Mangaluru’s most respected real estate firms. An ISO 9000:2015 certified company with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades has pioneered premium residential layouts and high-rise apartment projects in the city, completing 43 projects and delivering over 4,000 homes spanning 43 lakh sq. ft. of built-up space.

Land Trades remains the only property developer in Mangaluru with five simultaneous high-rise projects under construction — a distinction that speaks to the scale, ambition, and execution capability of the firm. Its portfolio of landmark developments includes Altura at Bendoorwell, Solitaire at Hat Hill, Maurishka Palace at Kadri Kambla, Shivabagh at Kadri, Pristine at Chilimbi, and BMK Sky Villa at Vas Lane, Altitude at Bendoorwell.

After having launched the Expertise Enclave Residential Apartment project at Monkeystand near Mangaladevi Temple last month, and now with the launch of the Residential Apartment project – Durga Mahal, the company adds yet another chapter to its storied legacy this time with a focus on boutique, low-density living for the discerning homebuyer.

Bookings Now Open

Land Trades has opened bookings for Durga Mahal. Prospective buyers are invited to schedule a site visit and explore the project in detail.

Contact Land Trades Builders and Developers: “Milestone 25”, 5th Floor, Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta, Mangalore – 575001

+91 88827 77444 | 98807 42159 | 98450 84866

www.landtrades.in sales@landtrades.in