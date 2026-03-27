Udupi: Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Crane on National Highway 66 in Udyavar

Udupi: A 45-year-old woman from Karwar, identified as Divya, tragically died Thursday evening after a crane struck her while she was crossing National Highway 66 near Udyavar Guddeyangadi.

The incident occurred as Divya and her daughter were en route to Karwar. They had been traveling from Mangaluru, where her daughter had been receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. Sources indicate that the pair made a U-turn near Udyavar Balayipade and subsequently paused near a hotel in Guddeyangadi for refreshments.

Following the stop, Divya’s daughter expressed interest in purchasing a cricket bat. As Divya attempted to cross the highway to reach the opposite side, she was struck by a passing crane.

Emergency services were promptly activated, and with the assistance of residents, locals transported Divya to a hospital in Udupi via private vehicle. Despite the immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries.

The stretch of National Highway 66 near Udyavar has been noted by residents as a frequent site of accidents. Concerns have been raised regarding the ongoing construction of a service road in the area, with residents urging authorities to accelerate the project’s completion. The slow pace of the service road construction has been cited as a contributing factor to the hazardous conditions along this segment of the highway.