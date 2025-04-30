Land Trades Observes Labour Day with Health Camp for Workers

Mangaluru: The Land Trades Builders & Developers organized a special health check-up camp for its construction workers at the site of its flagship project, Shivabhag, Kadri, in association with KMC Hospital, Attavar recently as part of International Labour Day observance, The event saw the participation of over 200 workers.

A team of doctors and paramedics from KMC Hospital conducted screenings across key specialties like general medicine, cardiology, dermatology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and ENT.

Workers requiring further care or medication will receive continued support free of cost.

The camp was inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Dr. M. Chakrapani, Medical Superintendent at KMC Hospital; Dr. B. V. Manjunath, Chief Interventional Cardiologist at A J Hospital; and Dr. Nandini Manjunath, Professor at AJ Institute of Dental Sciences.

Welcoming the gathering, Proprietor of Land Trades, K Shrinath Hebbar welcomed the gathering and emphasized the company’s deep appreciation for its workforce. “Every brick of our projects carries the effort and dedication of our workers. Today’s health camp is a small token of our gratitude, ensuring that you stay healthy and strong,” he said.

Dr. Chakrapani commended Land Trades for its commitment to worker welfare, stating that businesses should be built with a human touch. Dr. B. V. Manjunath observed that the firm’s focus on employee well-being has contributed to strong loyalty among its workforce.

Dr. Nandini Manjunath conveyed her best wishes to all present. The health camp reflects Land Trades’ ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and employee welfare, reaffirming its reputation for caring for its workforce beyond the workplace.