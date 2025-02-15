Latest Division of Father Muller Research Centre Blessed

Mangalore: On 15 February 2025, early in the working day, the blessing and inauguration of the latest division of the Father Muller Research Centre (FMRC) took place on the 3rd Floor of A Block at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC).

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, blessed and inaugurated the new premises along with Director-Designate Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo. The ceremony commenced with prayers and blessings, followed by enlightening words on resilience and thanksgiving, emphasizing that, with time and financial support, the Father Muller Research Centre has the potential for further expansion by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho.

A noteworthy presence at the event was Dr. B Sanjeev Rai, Former Dean of FMMC & Chief of Research at FMRC. Though retired from active service, he continues to hold a position of great respect and honor at FMCI. His contributions to academics and research played a pivotal role in the establishment of FMRC in 2006, which began as a small office and has now transformed into a globally recognized center for research activities.

The new division has been upgraded with state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, including molecular biology, nanoscience, and analytical chemistry equipment. Dr. Shivashankar A.R., Head of the Biochemistry Division at FMRC and Principal of Father Muller Allied Health College, Thumbay, provided an overview of the lab’s enhanced facilities. He highlighted that the biochemistry division, equipped with ELISA and spectrometry, the microbiology lab, featuring a specialized anaerobic lab and MALDI-TOF, and the cell culture lab, have been a boon for researchers. With advancements in proteomics and trace element analysis on the horizon, FMRC is poised to become a regional reference laboratory.

A special note of gratitude was extended to Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of FMMC, FMCOP, and FMCOAHS, for his visionary leadership and problem-solving approach. His dedication to raising the standards of education and research played a key role in the timely completion of the additional FMRC premises.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Head of FMRC & Professor and Unit Head of Dermatology. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Beena Antony, Professor and Division Head of Microbiology. The program was seamlessly compered by Ms. Rhea Pinto, Junior Research Fellow at FMRC.

Dr. Shivashankar & Dr. Ramesh Bhat expressed deep appreciation for the FMCI management, acknowledging Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho’s benevolence and generosity in increasing the budget allocation for FMRC in the next academic year, ensuring continued growth and innovation in research.

The event was graced by members of the Management Committee, Advisory Committee, faculty, and staff, who gathered to extend their best wishes for the continued success of FMRC.