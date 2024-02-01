Lauren Cheatle to miss WPL after skin cancer removal



New Delhi: Australia left-arm seamer Lauren Cheatle has been ruled out of the rest of the domestic season and the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after having skin cancer removed from her neck.

The left-arm fast bowler underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday. She had a similar operation on her leg in 2021.

Cheatle was acquired by Gujarat Giants during the December WPL auction, but will now miss both the upcoming WPL and the remaining matches of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) season with New South Wales.

“Cheatle is aiming to return to training with NSW following the players’ scheduled off-season break,” Cricket NSW said in a statement, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

She made her Test debut in the standalone match in Mumbai on the back of impressive form for Australia A in last year’s tour of England and a strong Women’s Big Bash League for the Sydney Sixers.