Law & order situation in Bengal is exactly what it was in UP before: CM Yogi Adityanath



Kolkata: The law & order situation in West Bengal now is exactly what it was in Uttar Pradesh earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

“Uttar Pradesh was known for regular riots and curfews before. But for the last seven years, there has been not even a single event of curfew or riot there. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh, including common people and businessmen is safe in Uttar Pradesh. But what is happening in Bengal now which has gifted the country with the national song and national anthem? The law & order situation in West Bengal now is exactly what it was in Uttar Pradesh before,” Adityanath said while addressing a rally at Baharampur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

He launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government for allegedly not taking action against those responsible for triggering riots in the state.

“Had this been in Uttar Pradesh, I would have dealt with the rioters in such a manner that their next generation would have forgotten the definition of riots. Our strong stand against the rioters has made Uttar Pradesh totally riot-free,” the UP Chief Minister said.

He also said that the funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for different Centrally-sponsored projects in the state are not reaching the common people because of the rampant corruption in the state.

“When in Uttar Pradesh the common people are happy enjoying the benefits of the Centrally- sponsored schemes, the people here in West Bengal are being deprived of these benefits,” CM Adityanath said.