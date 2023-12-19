Leadership Through Service – Fr Austin Peter Peres at the Golden Jubilee of Youth Movement Surathkal

Mangaluru: SACRED HEART YUVAK SANGH SURATHKAL presently affiliated to INDIAN CATHOLIC YOUTH MOVEMENT (ICYM) SURATHKAL, celebrated its Golden Jubilee on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Church premises, Surathkal. The milestone event unfolded in a grand manner, marking five decades of vibrant and dedicated service by ICYM Surathkal. The celebration began with the Thanksgiving Eucharist presided over by Fr Victor George D’Souza, Chancellor of the Diocese of Mangalore along with the con celebrants Fr Austin Peter Peres, Parish Priest and Fr Richard D’Souza.

The formal program began with the grand escort of the guests from the church office to the main stage through a colourful procession with the soothing tunes of the Holy Family School band. The celebration began with the blessings of Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore through a video message played on the screen.

Fr Maxim L. Noronha (Vicar General – Mangalore Diocese) in his chief guest address said, ‘The main purpose of ICYM is faith formation of the youth through the church teachings given to us in the form of YOUCAT. Youths can ask questions about faith and get answers through YOUCAT’.

Mr Anil Lobo (Chairman, MCC Bank) in his speech said ICYM provides a platform for catholic leadership in the church and society and motivated the parents to encourage the youth to join ICYM.

Mr Alwyn Noronha (Retired Executive Vice President Project) spoke about youth and career guidance in the past and present opportunities and challenges and motivated the youth to get into civil services as much as possible.

Fr Austin Peter Peres (Parish Priest / Vicar Forane Surathkal vicariate) in his presidential address said ‘LEADERSHIP THROUGH SERVICE is very important, quoting the encyclical of Pope Francis’s Cristus Vivid said GOD loves the youth and youth must serve the church through their leadership qualities. Through the SACRED HEART OF JESUS our patron, we have witnessed miracles in our parish in the last 2 years.

President, Fr Austin Peter Peres (Parish Priest / Vicar Forane Surathkal vicariate), Chief Guests Fr Maxim L. Noronha (Vicar General – Mangalore Diocese), Fr Ashwin Cardoza (Director – ICYM Central Council), Fr Sylvester D’Costa (Director – ICYM Surathkal Deanery), Fr Richard D’Souza (Asst. Director – ICYM Surathkal Unit), Mr Anil Lobo (Chairman, MCC Bank), Mr Alwyn Noronha (Retired Executive Vice President Project), Mr Mithesh D’Souza (President of ICYM Mangaluru), Ms Lavita D’Souza (president of ICYM Mother Teresa Deanery Surathkal), Mr Norbert Misquith (coordinator of PP commissions), Mr Russel Roche (Vice president PPC), Mrs Asha Pinto (secretary of PPC), Mr Sandeep D’Souza (Convenor of the Youth Commission), Ms Teena Rebello (animator of ICYM), Mr Joyvin D’Souza( president of ICYM), Ms Maria D’Silva (secretary of ICYM) were present on the dais.

Ms Maria D’Silva read the report on 50 years of ICYM Surathkal. Mr Raymond Roche, Founder President of Sacred Heart Yuvak Sangh/ICYM Surathkal and the founder member Mr Henry D’Silva who has given his contributions in the field of Konkani movie productions were honoured by the guests. The Presidents and Secretaries of the past 50 years of ICYM were also honoured with a shawl and memento for their services to the youth movement, ICYM. A special issue of the Golden Jubilee celebration on VALCHIZAR was unveiled. A teaser of the ICYM Documentary by Kevin Misquith was released by Fr Maxim L. Noronha (Vicar General – Mangalore Diocese). The sponsors, co-sponsors, donors and well-wishers were honoured. Mr Sanjay Orwin D’Souza, President of ICYM Karnataka Region, the secretary Ms Wilma Lobo and joint secretary Ms Anisha Fernandes of ICYM Central Council Mangalore were honoured. The presence of Fr Santhosh Lobo Parish priest of Katipalla church and Fr Sunil D’Souza Parish priest of Thokur was recognized by honouring them at the celebration. Mr Joyvin D’Souza welcomed the guests and gathering. Ms Diana D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks. Mrs Tina D’Sa compered the formal program.

The formal program was followed by a Cultural extravaganza. The program began with the Golden Jubilee song composed by Mr Kevin Misquith and sung by 50 members of ICYM including alumni members. The cultural extravaganza consisted of dances by ICYM members, parish children, Mando by Surathkal Church Choir and alumni, Jokes by Mr Ivan Periera, Mr Austin Rodrigues and team and a musical concert by STRUMMERS Mangalore.

The artists and singers were felicitated. Mr Ashwin D’Costa, lead actor of Konkani movie Osmitay was honoured on this occasion. The gala celebration concluded with a Baila dance led by STRUMMERS that stole the show.

All the people were served with delicious veg and non-veg food.

Mr Anish D’Souza hosted the cultural event and Ms Maria D’Silva delivered the vote of thanks.

The Golden Jubilee convenor Mr Peter Paul D’Souza took the lead in organising the Golden Jubilee celebrations.



