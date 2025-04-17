Leaked caste census report should not be tabled in Cabinet: Kumaraswamy tells K’taka govt

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy stated on Thursday that under no circumstances should the leaked caste census report be tabled in the Karnataka Cabinet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the caste census report on Thursday at 4 pm.

Commenting on the leak of the caste census data, Kumaraswamy questioned CM Siddaramaiah stating, “Who systematically leaked the report before it was officially released? Whose hidden hand is behind it? And what do you plan to do with this data that has now ended up on the streets?”

“Dear Chief Minister… there must be an investigation into the leak without fail. Was the leak facilitated from the commission? Or did it happen after the report reached the hands of ministers in the Cabinet? Or was it the doing of your own gang?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

“Will you take a decision on the investigation in the Cabinet meeting? You must answer this,” Kumaraswamy demanded.

“Your government is solely responsible for the leak — there’s no doubt about it. Under no circumstances should this leaked report be tabled in the Cabinet. Don’t destroy the sanctity of the Cabinet by presenting it,” he urged.

Kumaraswamy stated that suspicions had turned out to be true and the Karnataka government had indeed conducted a caste census.

“But now, Mr Siddaramaiah is doing a complete U-turn! He’s now blowing a new trumpet saying, “It’s not a caste census… it’s an educational and economic survey. If that’s the case, what about the figures floating around on the streets? Are the leaked data the same as the so-called educational and economic survey data that the CM mentioned? Or is it not?” Kumaraswamy asked.

“You (CM Siddaramaiah) have set fire to a peaceful state, and sown seeds of poison among communities. This is the peak of your ill-intentions and wickedness. The sin of setting fire to the garden of harmony among all communities will not be forgiven easily,” Kumaraswamy warned.

The caste census report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission to the Congress-led government has pegged the Muslim population in the state at 18.08 per cent and recommends 8 per cent reservation for the community, sources stated.

Amid the stiff opposition from the influential caste groups and Congress MLAs, the state Cabinet will discuss the caste census report.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Oppressed Communities has stated that Karnataka does not belong to the forward castes and if the report is not made public there will be an open rebellion on the streets throughout the state.



