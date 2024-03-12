Lebanese Navy rescues 20 Syrians attempting to immigrate illegally by sea



Beirut: The Lebanese Naval Force has rescued a boat sinking off the coast of Lebanon’s northern city, Tripoli, carrying 20 Syrian nationals attempting to escape the country illegally by sea, the media reported.

According to National News Agency, the naval force transported the boat to the shore with the help of the Lebanese Red Cross and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Lebanese security agencies have stepped up their efforts to combat illegal immigration as an increasing number of Syrian and Palestinian refugees, in addition to Lebanese nationals, attempted over the past few months to leave Lebanon illegally in search of better living in other countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented financial crisis, plunging more than 80 per cent of the population into poverty.