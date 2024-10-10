Leopard Dies After Being Hit by Train in Kundapur

Kundapur: A five-year-old male leopard was killed after being struck by a train on Wednesday at the railway bridge over the Souparnika River in Badakere, Nadagrameri.

Forest department officials suspect that the leopard wandered into the area from the nearby forest in search of food, as the region is surrounded by forest and coffee plantations.

Local residents informed forest officials about the incident on Wednesday morning. A team led by ACF Prakash Poojari, Kundapur Range Forest Officer Raghavendra Naik, DRFRO Murugan and Beat Forest Officer Ramappa recovered the carcass, performed a post-mortem examination, and later buried it at the Kundapur Range Forest Department’s Vandse Depot.