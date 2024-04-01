Leopard enters house in Delhi village, five injured



New Delhi: At least five people were injured after a leopard entered a house in a village in Delhi on Monday, a fire department official said.

According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a leopard barging into the house at Gali No-3, Jagatpura village was received at 6.18 a.m.

Acting on the call, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“At 8.25 a.m., with the help of residents, the leopard was cornered and it was in a room. Around 4-5 people got injured and all were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, police have cordoned off the area and a team from the forest department is also on the spot.