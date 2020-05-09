Spread the love



















Leopard steals three-year-old boy from home near Bengaluru, leaves behind half-eaten body

Bengaluru: A leopard stole a three-year-old boy from his house in a village in Magadi Taluk in Ramanagara and left behind his half-eaten body in the bushes nearby.

Locals in Kadarayanapalya village were fast asleep when the leopard stealthily sneaked into a house and picked up the boy, identified as Hemanth.

According to locals and family members, the door of the house was kept open because of the scorching summer heat and the lack of electricity.

At night, when the family members found the boy missing, they started a search and during the early hours they found his half-eaten body around 60 metres away from the house. The boy’s mother had come to her parents’ house only recently.

The forest department has started the exercise of setting traps to capture the animal. The areas around Ramanagara and Magadi house a large number of sloth bears and leopards and many cases of man-animal conflict have been reported from here.