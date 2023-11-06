‘Let Christian Leadership Shine outside the Church Compound’ – Micheal Dominic during Inauguration of GOLDEN JUBILEE CUP, Surathkal!

Mangaluru: On the Occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Sacred Heart Yuvak Sangh, presently affiliated to ICYM Surathkal unit organized the GOLDEN JUBILEE CUP Inter-parish tournament cricket (Men) and throwball (women) for Udupi and Mangalore diocese on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Church ground Surathkal.

The guests were escorted by the Golden Jubilee Sports Committee Convenor with the traditional Chande Music from the Main gate of the church to the Dias. The tournament was inaugurated by Fr Austin Peter Peres, Vicar Forane, Surathkal Vicariate and the Parish Priest of Surathkal Church along with Chief Guest, Mr Micheal Dominic D’Souza Asst Manager- HR & Admin BASF, Fr Richard D’Souza, Mr Russel Roche, Vice President PPC, Mrs Asha Pinto Secretary PPC, Mr Peter Paul D’Souza, Convenor of Golden Jubilee Committee, Mr Alfred D’Souza Golden Jubilee sports Committee convenor, Ms Teena Rebello, Youth Animator, Mr Joyvin, ICYM President, Ms Maria D’Souza, ICYM Secretary by unveiling the trophies and playing the glimpse of the game.

Mr Micheal Dominic D’Souza, in his chief guest address, wished well for the Golden Jubilee Tournament and appreciated the leadership qualities of Surathkal Parish and motivated them to exhibit their leadership qualities outside the church compound in the society. Very Rev Fr Austin Peter Peres, in his presidential address, congratulated the Golden Jubilee Committee and ICYM members for organising a tournament on a larger scale. He emphasized the importance of sports and games in one’s personality development.

31 teams from Mangalore and Udupi dioceses took part in the Cricket and 16 teams in the Throwball tournaments with more than 450 players exhibiting their talent in the tournaments.

All the captains were honoured with a Memento and Shawl. The Man of the match in each game was honoured with a trophy at the end of every match.

THE RESULTS OF THE TOURNAMENT ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Cricket Winners: TEAM SURATHKAL-A, Surathkal

Cricket Runners: TEAM PHILIP NERI BASRUR, Basrur

Man of the Series: Mr Dilip Mascarenhas, Team Philip Neri Basrur, Basrur

Best Batsman: Mr Joyson D’Souza, Team Surathkal A, Surathkal

Best Bowler: Mr Suman Daniel Pinto, Team Surathkal A, Surathkal

Throwball Winners: TEAM MOUNT CARMEL, Shirthady

Throwball Runners: TEAM CORDEL, Kulshekar

Player of the Series: Ms Avita D’Souza, Team Mount Carmel, Shirthady

The Valedictory ceremony of the tournament took place at 5 PM, presided over by Fr Austin Peter Peres, Vicar Forane, Surathkal Vicariate and the Parish Priest of Surathkal Church with Chief Guest Mr Dony Suares, businessman Surathkal, Mr Russel Roche Vice President PPC, Mrs Asha Pinto Secretary PPC, Mr Alfred D’Souza, Golden Jubilee sports committee convenor, Mr Mithesh D’Souza President ICYM Central council Mangalore diocese, Ms Teena Rebello, ICYM Animator and Mr Joyvin, President, Ms Maria D’Silva, ICYM Secretary of ICYM Surathkal Unit.

Mr Dony Suares congratulated all the players and volunteers for making the event successful, and appreciated Fr Austin Peres and Fr Richard D’Souza for guiding the ICYM members, Fr Austin Peres honoured the Referee and Umpires of the tournament and awarded the Trophies along with cash prize to the winners of the tournament.

The congress leader Mr Inayat Ali felicitated the Winners of the tournament.

Stree Sangatan members organized a food court during the tournament

Mr Ajith D’Souza compered the inauguration and concluding Ceremony, Mr Joyvin welcomed the gathering and Ms Maria D’Silva proposed the vote of thanks at the Inaugural ceremony, Ms Cleeta D’Souza, Ms Shamita Machado and Fr Richard D’Souza co-ordinated the tournament. Mr Loyed Dias, Sports Secretary of ICYM Surathkal proposed the vote of thanks, Mr Naveen D’Souza captured the Glimpses of the event Mr Alfred D’Souza announced the winners.