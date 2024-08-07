Let Kaup MLA prove I have assets other than my Residence Apartment – Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: “I have no personal enmity with Kaup MLA. When he failed to get a Congress ticket, I consoled him by saying ‘Good days will come”, said Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake in a press conference held at the Kaup Press Club on August 7.

Addressing the media persons Vinay Kumar Sorake said, “A week ago I spoke about the negligence of the Kapu constituency by a BJP MLA at a press conference in Udupi. Recently, the MLA held a press conference in Kaup and said, “I am into politics for my livelihood. I have many businesses. What is Sorake doing now for his livelihood and how has he gained so much wealth?”. Through this press conference, I want to convey the message to the Kapu MLA, “I come from a family of landlords, and when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi brought the ‘Land Reforms Act, we were the ones who distributed land. I have also worked as a member of the Land Reforms Tribunal”.

“When I was an MLA, I did a lot of good work. I have not shown favouritism towards my people. Even as a Lok Sabha member, I did a lot of good work. Fish markets were built in Katapadi, Shirva, Padubidri, and Mudarangadi. In Kaup, a tsunami building, hospital building, ITI, Morarji school, and a Rs 52 crore research center is under construction”.

The MLA has also alleged, “Sorake obstructs development in the Kaup constituency. If there is evidence, produce it. Tell me where and when I have obstructed development work. I am not involved in any irregularities till now. If there is proof, prove it”, he said.

There is a 38-room resort on the seashore within the Kaup municipal limits. Is there a CRZ, permit for it? Does the building have a setback? How did the electricity department permit it without all this? Do the MLAs have a share in this? I have ten such reasons”, questioned Sorake.

“I have served for 40 long years in politics. I get a monthly pension of Rs 80,000. I have only one apartment in Udupi, what else do I have? In 40 years, there is no 420 case against me. If I have any assets, let the MLAs speak”, he said.

“Losing and winning is natural. One loses, and the other wins. I don’t think about that. My life is dedicated to public service. I will continue serving the public as much as possible”, said Sorake.

Kaup Congress President Naveen Chandra Suvarna, Women’s Congress President Shantalata Shetty, District Minority Unit President Sharfuddin Sheikh, and Campaign Committee’s Jitendra Furtado were also present during the press conference.”