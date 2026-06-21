‘Let us make yoga a collective force for nation-building’: CM Patel leads Gujarat celebrations

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday joined the state-level celebration of the 12th International Yoga Day at Mansa in Gandhinagar district, where thousands of participants gathered for a mass yoga session as part of a statewide observance centred on the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

The Chief Minister took part in the collective yoga programme organised at Sheth L.S. Science College and later described the experience as “highly energising” in a post on social media platform X.

Quoting the Sanskrit prayer, “May all be happy, may all be free from illness,” CM Patel said the occasion highlighted yoga’s role in promoting lifelong health and well-being.

“This year’s Yoga Day theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, conveys the message of lifelong well-being through yoga,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the discipline continues to serve as a means of maintaining physical, mental and emotional wellness across age groups.

“It was a matter of great joy that more than 1.25 crore people participated in Yoga Day events across Gujarat,” the CM wrote.

According to the figures shared by the Chief Minister, citizens from all age groups participated in the yoga sessions at more than 330 designated venues throughout the state.

The celebrations formed part of the 12th International Yoga Day observance, during which collective yoga sessions were organised across Gujarat, including in cities, towns and villages.

The state-level programme at Mansa served as the focal event, bringing together citizens, officials and yoga enthusiasts for a coordinated demonstration of yoga practice.

The observance coincided with nationwide celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in a mass yoga programme in Kolkata, West Bengal, and addressed the country on the significance of yoga in daily life.

The event focused on encouraging regular yoga practice and promoting the theme of healthy ageing through preventive and holistic approaches to health.