Delhi: Two arrested in Rs 80 lakh online investment fraud

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested two accused persons in a major online investment fraud case involving cheating of approximately Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of high returns from stock market investments.

During the investigation, stocks worth around Rs 25 lakh were also frozen, and a detailed money trail has been established linking the accused to multiple beneficiary accounts.

According to the press release issued by the police, “The complainant was cheated of approximately Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of lucrative stock market returns” after being induced to invest through promises of “attractive returns” in alleged investment schemes. The victim, trusting these assurances, transferred money through multiple transactions, but neither the promised profits nor the principal amount was returned.

The case was registered at Police Station Rajinder Nagar under FIR No. 182/2026 under Sections 318(4)/3(5) BNS. Following registration, investigation was assigned to Sub Inspector Dharmendra. A dedicated team was formed under the supervision of Shivam, ACP Karol Bagh, and led by Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO, Police Station Rajinder Nagar.

Police officials stated that the team conducted “an extensive financial and technical investigation, scrutinising bank accounts, transaction records, digital evidence, and mobile data.” Through sustained surveillance and analysis of beneficiary accounts, investigators traced the movement of funds and identified the individuals involved in the fraud.

The arrested accused have been identified as Piyush Kumar (31), resident of Karol Bagh, Delhi, and Jatin Khajotia (31), resident of Gurugram, Haryana. As per the press note, both were apprehended based on “specific technical inputs and intelligence developed during the investigation,” with Piyush Kumar arrested from Hotel ITC Maurya, New Delhi, and Jatin Khajotia detained from Gurugram.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to gaining the complainant’s trust and inducing him to invest in stock market-linked schemes by promising exceptionally high returns. Police further stated that “a portion of the cheated amount had been diverted through multiple beneficiary accounts and invested in stock market instruments,” which helped establish the money trail.

As part of recovery efforts, stocks worth approximately Rs 25 lakh have been frozen, while further financial assets linked to the proceeds of crime are being traced. Police confirmed that previous involvement of the accused is under verification, and further investigation is underway to identify additional beneficiaries and recover remaining funds.

The case remains under active investigation as authorities continue efforts to dismantle the wider network involved in the online investment fraud.