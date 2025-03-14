Leveraging Technology: MRPL Holds Hindi Seminar for Employees

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) recently hosted a national-level Hindi seminar focused on integrating contemporary technological tools into the usage of the Hindi language. Held on March 12th at the MRPL Recreation Centre, the seminar catered to employees from member offices of TOLIC, Mangalore, as well as Hindi lecturers from colleges affiliated with Mangalore University.

The event, inaugurated by MRPL’s Chief Financial Officer, Yogish S. Nayak, aimed to disseminate knowledge and foster discussion on the application of modern technologies in promoting and utilizing Hindi. Expert speakers, including Rajendra Prasad Verma from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Dr. C. Jaishankar Babu from Pondicherry Central University, led enlightening sessions.

The seminar garnered significant participation, drawing 176 individuals from 107 Public Sector Undertakings, Central Government offices, and academic institutions. The interactive format included an open discussion session, facilitating a vibrant exchange of ideas and addressing participant queries. By showcasing the latest technological advancements applicable to the Hindi language, MRPL’s seminar contributed significantly to enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of Hindi in professional and academic spheres.

Deepthi J Attavar delivered the vote of thanks and Sandeep Kharvi , Junior Officer compered the program.