Spread the love



















LG Polymers begins shipment of styrene to South Korea



Visakhapatnam: A week after gas leak from its plant near here left 12 people dead and landed over 400 in hospitals, LG Polymers India on Thursday said it has begun transportation the remaining Styrene Monomer to South Korea.

“We have begun the transportation of Styrene Monomer (SM) inventory within the plant as well as in styrene tanks at the port by vessels to South Korea to prevent and eliminate all risk factors,” the company said.

A team of technical experts from the company’s Seoul headquarters has also arrived at LG Polymers India plant. The team of production, environment, and safety experts are currently investigating the cause of the tragedy and already supporting responsible rehabilitation which is their main objective, the company statement said.

The team is working closely with related authorities to analyze the cause of the leak on May 7, prevent a recurrence, and support damage recovery in a prompt and expedient manner.

“While identifying the extent of the damage, LG Polymers India has identified comprehensive support measures to solve the situation quickly and responsibly. A special task force is currently supporting the bereaved families and survivors and visiting them at the hospitals and their homes.”

The company is providing food and medical services to the returning residents. Various support activities such as supply of medical and household goods and sanitation of homes will be continued.

The firm commissioned Suraksha Hospital to take care of all residents’ health checkups and future treatment. It also set up a helpline for the villagers.

“We will soon set up specialized institutions to conduct surveys on health and environmental impacts and disclose the results transparently,” it said

Stating that it will carry out mid- to long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects that can contribute to the local community, the company assured that it will do its best to resolve the situation and prevent any such incident in future.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...