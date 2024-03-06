Light rain, snow at scattered places in J&K



Srinagar: The Meteorological (MeT) Department here on Wednesday forecast light rain and snow in J&K while adding that there would be no significant change in the overall weather till March 10.

“There are chances of light rain/snow at scattered places during the night of March 6 and March 7.

“Between March 12 to March 14 there would be light to moderate rain/snow at most places in J&K”, a MeT statement said.

Srinagar had minus 1.5, Gulmarg minus 6.5 and Pahalgam minus 2.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 7.6, Katra 6.6, Batote 4.5, both Bhaderwah and Banihal had 1.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 6.7, Kargil minus 18 and Drass minus 21 as the minimum temperature.