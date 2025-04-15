Limited seats available, register your child for the Career Guidance Workshop for Grades 8-12, organized by KCO

Abu Dhabi: KCO is celebrating its Pearl Jubilee this year and planned to organize several events to mark this occasion. After the Thanksgiving mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Abu Dhabi, in February, KCO is organizing a career guidance workshop for students. With a plethora of career options available in today’s complex and competitive times, the role of career counselling session has become indispensable and as such KCO has takenthe lead to organize a 90-minute Career Guidance Workshopon 26th April 2025 at 5pm, in the India Social Center, Abu Dhabi for students studying from Grade 8 to Grade 12.

The event’s Resource and Keynote Speaker for the event is the world-renowned CEO & Founder of Zillion Pathways, Dubai, Mr. Ronald Olivera. Mr. Ronald has been a veteran toastmaster and has won three international awards in ‘International Taped Speech Contests’ organized by Toastmasters International.

Is your child studying in Grade 8–12? 🌟 This is the perfect opportunity to shape their future! Join our live session to discover the best career paths and make informed decisions. Seats are limited—register now! https://bit.ly/KCO-CG

For Further details, contact +971 50 7123965

For more details on the above events, stay tuned to KCO’s Facebook Page “KCO Trust India” & Instagram handle https://www.instagram.com/ kcotrust